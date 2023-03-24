|
Slovakia delivers first batch of MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

4 of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets handed over to Ukrainian pilots, Slovakia's support to Ukraine will continue, says Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad

10:22 . 24/03/2023 Cuma
Slovakia on Thursday said that it sent the first four of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.


According to the Slovak Defense Ministry, Ukrainian pilots flew the warplanes from Slovakia with the help of the Slovak air force.


“May they save many lives and help Ukraine defend its land and infrastructure against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression! Our support will continue as long as needed,” Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said.


The remaining 9 MiG-29s will be delivered in the coming weeks.


On Friday, Slovakia’s government approved the delivery of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. This came a day after Poland said that it will send a dozen fighter jets to Ukraine.


Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.


Now in its second year, the war between the two neighboring countries has killed 8,231 civilians and wounded 13,734 others, according to the latest UN figures.

