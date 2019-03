Zuzana Caputova has been elected as Slovakia’s first female president, according to preliminary results.

Caputova, 45 won Saturday's presidential runoff with more than 58 percent of the votes.

In the first round, Caputova got 40 percent of the votes and her strongest challenger, the ruling Smer Party’s candidate Maros Sefcovic had over 18 percent.

Slovakia separated from Czech Republic in 1993 and declared its independence.