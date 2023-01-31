Slovenia arrests two foreigners suspected of spying for Russia

The Slovenian Intelligence and Security Agency has arrested two foreign citizens suspected of spying for Russia, local media reported on Monday.





The suspects, citizens from an unnamed South American country, had assumed false identities as entrepreneurs in real estate and antiques trading, and used a rented office in the capital Ljubljana as their base of operations.





The investigation was launched in December 2022 and those two would remain in custody to continue investigation into espionage allegations, according to reports.



