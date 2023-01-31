|
Slovenia arrests two foreigners suspected of spying for Russia

Suspects citizens from unnamed South American country, assumed false identities

10:54 . 31/01/2023 Salı
The Slovenian Intelligence and Security Agency has arrested two foreign citizens suspected of spying for Russia, local media reported on Monday.


The suspects, citizens from an unnamed South American country, had assumed false identities as entrepreneurs in real estate and antiques trading, and used a rented office in the capital Ljubljana as their base of operations.


The investigation was launched in December 2022 and those two would remain in custody to continue investigation into espionage allegations, according to reports.


If found guilty, the suspects could face up to eight years in prison.

