Slovenia elects Natasa Pirc Musar as 1st woman president: Preliminary results

File photo
Natasa Pirc Musar won the second round of Slovenia's presidential election Sunday and will become the country's first woman president, preliminary results showed.
The 54-year-old lawyer and former TV presenter won 53.98% of the vote, while her rival, Anze Logar, won 46.02% with 92.65% of the votes counted.
"I will proudly enter the presidential palace with the trust you have given me. I will do my best to truly be everyone's president. I will fight for fundamental human rights, constitutional rights and democracy. I will do my best to unite all of us in politics on strategic issues," said Musar.
Outgoing President Borut Pahor congratulated Musar and invited her to the Presidential Palace for a conversation on Tuesday.
The President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, also congratulated Musar for her victory.
''As you take on this important role, I look forward to working closely with you to build on the unwavering Kosovo-Slovenia partnership, founded on our shared democratic values,'' said Osmani
The first round of the election was held on Oct. 23, but none of the candidates won over 50% of the ballots needed for an outright victory.
