Slovenia urges Montenegro to elect judges to Constitutional Court

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon warned Montenegro on Sunday that if it fails to elect judges to its Constitutional Court, the country's European Union accession negotiations could be jeopardized.





The Constitutional Court of Montenegro, consisting of seven judges, has had only three members since September last year.





As a result, the court has been unable to decide on constitutional appeals or end election processes.





Fajon's remarks came at a joint press conference with Parliament Speaker Danijela Djurovic during a visit to the capital Podgorica.





She pointed out that unelected judges pose a serious threat in Montenegro.





"If the members of the court are not elected, Montenegro's EU accession negotiations may be jeopardized. The Constitutional Court and the election of its members are the priority of the EU,'' said Fajon.





"It is a serious threat. We will see what measures will be planned," she said, stressing that potential measures that the EU can take will be discussed in Brussels on Jan. 23.





"I hope to receive positive news before this date. The Constitutional Court is an extremely important institution for democracy, the rule of law and elections," she added.





Djurovic for her part said she would meet with the candidates who applied for membership in the Constitutional Court and hoped that the problem would be resolved as soon as possible.





"I believe that Montenegro will overcome the obstacles in its way as soon as possible and continue on its way to the EU,'' she said.





While four judges could not be elected because the required majority could not be achieved in the sessions held in September and October, 27 candidates applied for the re-voting.



