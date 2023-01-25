Slovenia warns Montenegro against stalling EU membership process

Slovenia Tuesday warned that Montenegro is in danger of stalling its European Union membership process.





Presenting the Montenegro report at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting held in Brussels, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said Montenegrin authorities must appoint the missing judges in the Constitutional Court by February, otherwise, it will withdraw from EU membership.





Fajon said the elections to be held in March cannot be held without a functional Constitutional Court.





According to Fajon, the court in question is of key importance for Montenegro's progress.





Fajon met with Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's special representative for the Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue, during her visit to Brussels.





The Constitutional Court of Montenegro, consisting of seven judges, has had only three members since September last year.





So, the court has been unable to decide on constitutional appeals or end election processes.





While four judges could not be elected because the required majority could not be achieved in the sessions held in September and October last year, 27 candidates applied for re-voting.





The members of the Constitutional Court are elected by the Montenegrin Assembly.





Montenegro will hold presidential elections on March 19.



