|
World

Slovenia warns Montenegro against stalling EU membership process

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon urges Montenegro to appoint missing judges

10:21 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon

Slovenia Tuesday warned that Montenegro is in danger of stalling its European Union membership process.


Presenting the Montenegro report at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting held in Brussels, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said Montenegrin authorities must appoint the missing judges in the Constitutional Court by February, otherwise, it will withdraw from EU membership.


Fajon said the elections to be held in March cannot be held without a functional Constitutional Court.


According to Fajon, the court in question is of key importance for Montenegro's progress.


Fajon met with Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's special representative for the Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue, during her visit to Brussels.


The Constitutional Court of Montenegro, consisting of seven judges, has had only three members since September last year.


So, the court has been unable to decide on constitutional appeals or end election processes.


While four judges could not be elected because the required majority could not be achieved in the sessions held in September and October last year, 27 candidates applied for re-voting.


The members of the Constitutional Court are elected by the Montenegrin Assembly.


Montenegro will hold presidential elections on March 19.


The current mandate of President Milo Dukanovic began on May 20, 2018, with the swearing-in of members of the parliament.

#Slovenia
#Tanja Fajon
#Montenegro
#EU membership
3 saat önce
default-profile-img
Slovenia warns Montenegro against stalling EU membership process
US headed off Pakistan-India nuclear war in 2019, claims former US Secretary of State Pompeo
Swedish-Assyrians explain how they stopped Quran burning in their town
NATO chief slams Russian nuclear threats
Lebanon’s prosecutor defies judge’s order on Beirut port blast inquiry
Venezuelans love Turkish president because he is 'benevolent, big-hearted,’ says Nicolas Maduro
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.