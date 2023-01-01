|
World
Soaring energy prices could drive investment away from Europe, warns Swedish premier
Ulf Kristersson calls for new long-term strategy to boost EU's competitiveness, productivity
16:27 . 17/01/2023 Salı
AA
Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

High energy prices could drive investment away from Europe, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson warned on Tuesday.

The EU has not been able to fulfill its economic potential, Kristersson said in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.


“Our productivity is lagging behind,” he said, pointing out that the EU continues to invest “much less in research and development than the US or China.”


He emphasized the need for a new long-term strategy to increase the bloc’s competitiveness and productivity.


With Sweden having assumed the EU Council’s rotating presidency on Jan. 1, Kristersson said its priority is “making Europe greener, safer, and more free.”


Ukraine “is and should be our starting point,” he asserted.


Sweden’s aim is “to continue to support Ukrainians who are fighting not only for their own independence, but also for a European way of life,” he added.

#Sweden
#Europe
#energy
#Ulf Kristersson
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Soaring energy prices could drive investment away from Europe, warns Swedish premier
Russia-India joint venture starts production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles
Intelligence ties with China at 'unprecedented' level, says Russian spy chief
Türkiye's zero-waste project to enter pages of history with golden letters: Enivronment Minister
Top Ukrainian diplomat says Russian statements on negotiations ‘nonsense’
Kazakhstan, UAE’s presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, sign 9 agreements
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.