'Some of us very sick': Young girl from UK migrant center asks for help in bottled letter
Overcrowding and conditions at Manston center have been widely criticized
AA Thursday 16:43, 03 November 2022
Migrants at Manston immigration centre Kent leaving on the bus doing hand gesture and showing paper work in Kent, United Kingdom on November 02, 2022. The migrant are living in bad condition and the Home Secretary Suella Braverman has denied ignoring legal advice to procure more accommodation.
#UK
#Britain
#Manston