South Africa, Türkiye hold trade fair in Johannesburg

“There was a couple of things that stood out for me, as we explored these different aspects (of investment opportunities) and one particular aspect for us is to say that both South Africa and Türkiye are great trade destinations. One from a perspective that Türkiye is a gateway into Europe in terms of its location in central Europe, and provides a lot of support for businesses to come in and for them to navigate the way.” Shawn Theunissen, head of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Anadolu Agency after the meetings.