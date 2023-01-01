|
World
South African leader cancels trip to World Economic Forum as energy crisis deepens in home country
Africa’s most industrialized economy facing its worst electricity crisis in decades
15:43 . 16/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has canceled his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland to deal with a crippling energy crisis and other pressing issues in his country.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Vincent Magwenya, the presidential spokesman, said Ramaphosa was convening a meeting with leaders of political parties represented in parliament, the National Energy Crisis Committee and power utility Eskom’s board.


South Africa is currently facing its worst electricity crisis in decades with rolling blackouts of up to six hours a day.


Eskom, which generates over 90% of the country's electricity, has been struggling to meet demand and has been implementing different stages of outages for weeks.


Most of the output from the utility's aging power plant array is coal-fired, with the facilities in need of maintenance.


The 53rd annual meeting of the WEF starts Monday and will bring together more than 2,700 leaders from 130 countries including 50 heads of state or government. It will be held under the theme “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”

#South Africa
#World Economic Forum
#energy
2 saat önce
default-profile-img
South African leader cancels trip to World Economic Forum as energy crisis deepens in home country
Azerbaijan not only meets own energy needs, but exports crude, gas, electricity: Aliyev
Dozens of patients die in French emergency units for want of timely treatment
Teachers in Scotland launch 16-day rolling strike as pay rise talks fail
Palestinian child dies of wounds from Israeli raid
Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to take lower quality jobs: UN labor agency
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.