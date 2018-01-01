South Africa's ANC leader says issue of Zuma's future 'will be dealt with'

The new leader of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, Cyril Ramaphosa, said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that the issue of whether President Jacob Zuma should step down "will be dealt with."

There has been widespread speculation that Ramaphosa and his allies are lobbying ANC members to oust Zuma as head of state in the coming weeks, but he made no mention of Zuma's future in a closely watched speech on Saturday.

Ramaphosa won the race to succeed Zuma as ANC leader last month, narrowly defeating former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Zuma's ex-wife, in a bitter leadership contest that had threatened to split the 106-year-old ANC.

In the interview to South Africa's eNCA television station, Ramaphosa said the issue of whether the ANC would push for Zuma to step down as president "will be dealt with, you know, as time goes on".

Ramaphosa said Zuma was a "deployee of the ANC" and that the ANC "dictates to all of us". He added that he knew South African people were impatient for change but that "we should not humiliate President Zuma."

Zuma himself orchestrated the removal of former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008 once he had succeeded Mbeki as ANC leader.

Kenyan leader meets with Zuma on South Africa visit South Africa’s president and his visiting Kenyan counterpart Thursday held talks to deepen bilateral relations between their countries.‘‘We also had an opportunity to discuss regional issues such as peace and security,’’ Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta told a televised briefing in the coastal city of Durban after meeting with Jacob Zuma.Zuma said they had discussed a great deal, including last year’s tumultuous elections in Kenya. He said the Kenyan leader will return to the country later in the year for a state visit.Kenyatta said he hopes to conclude many mutual agreements during the planed state visit.This is Kenyatta’s first working visit to South Africa since his starting his second term as president on Nov. 28, after two separate polls, in July and October.In an earlier statement, Zuma’s office said: ‘‘South Africa and Kenya enjoy very warm bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and political bonds.’’The statement added that South Africa is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas, particularly trade and security.Zuma exit not discussed by South African ruling party, official saysSeveral South African companies operate in Kenya in sectors such as banking, pharmaceuticals, retail, tourism, and engineering, among others.Kenyatta, who is on three-day visit to the country, is expected to meet with Cyril Ramaphosa, the newly elected president of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), and the business community.He will also attend the ANC’s 106th anniversary celebrations in East London on Saturday.

Zuma's presidency, tainted by corruption accusations which he denies, has tarnished the image of Africa's oldest liberation movement and seen the economy slow to a near-standstill.

Markets have rallied since Ramaphosa's election as ANC leader in December, as investors have warmed to his promises to root out corruption and kick-start economic growth.

Any sign that Zuma could step down before his second presidential term ends in 2019 has tended to lift South African assets, including the rand currency.