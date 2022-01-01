South Korea claims North fired another 'suspected' missile towards East Sea

File photo
South Korea on Wednesday claimed that North Korea launched another suspected ballistic missile towards the East Sea.
In a short statement, the South Korean military said Pyongyang fired the missile without providing more detail, Yonhap News Agency reported.
The launch came a day ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris’ expected visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas during her visit to South Korea.
This is also the second missile test in three days as Pyongyang fired off a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Sunday, while the US and South Korea started their joint naval exercises on Monday.
During the four-day combined exercises in the East Sea, the allies mobilized over 20 vessels, an American aircraft carrier, and South Korean warships.
The US nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan is also in the South Korean waters to join the combined exercises.
The drill is part of the US and South Korean security cooperation to counter North Korea as tension further grew in the region after Pyongyang adopted a new law to use pre-emptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, declaring North Korea a nuclear weapons state earlier this month.
The US and South Korea have repeatedly offered North Korea dialogue to defuse current tensions on the Korean Peninsula, but neither has received a response.
On Sept. 9, the White House also said the US is seeking to restart diplomatic talks with North Korea after Pyongyang passed a new law that raises the specter of a nuclear confrontation.
However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rejected any plan to abandon his nuclear program, accusing the US of attempting to topple his regime.
North Korea declared itself a nuclear weapons state after passing the new law, authorizing its armed forces to use nuclear weapons if an attack with nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction was initiated or became imminent.
Tension on the peninsula rose in 2020 when North Korea attacked and blew up the inter-Korean liaison office along the border. Seoul has threatened a strong response if Pyongyang "further worsens the situation."
However, tensions soared further last year when both Seoul and Pyongyang ramped up military drills to show off their might.
