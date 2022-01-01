World
South Korea signs $132M helicopter deal with US firm
AA  Monday 15:56, 16 May 2022
Seoul will buy 40 trainer helicopters from US company Bell Textron Asia by 2025

South Korea has signed a 170 billion won ($132.8 million) deal with a US firm to purchase 40 trainer helicopters by 2025, local media reported on Monday.

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) inked the agreement with US aerospace firm Bell Textron Asia on May 6, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Under the deal, Seoul will get Bell 505 helicopters and eight simulators over the next three years to train army and navy pilots.

The South Korean military aims to start using the helicopters by next year.

“We expect safety concerns stemming from the operation of old trainer helicopters will be addressed when the new helicopters are introduced,” the report quoted an unnamed DAPA official as saying.


#South Korea
#US
#helicopter
