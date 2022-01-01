South Korea's outgoing president calls for inter-Korean dialogue

File photo
South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for the resumption of dialogue between South and North Korea.
In his farewell address, Moon said: "Peace is a condition of survival for us, a condition of prosperity."
"I sincerely hope that efforts for denuclearization and institutionalization of peace will continue with the resumption of dialogue between the South and the North," Yonhap News Agency quoted Moon as saying.
He added that in 2017 when the region was under tension he turned the war into dialogue.
Moon will complete his five-year term on Monday and the new president, Yoon Suk-yeol is likely to take office on May 10.
Moon's statement came amid growing tensions that the North could move for another nuclear test after numerous missile drills, including an intercontinental ballistic missile this year.
During his tenure, Moon held three summit meetings with Kim and played a key role in two meetings between Kim and former US President Donald Trump.
Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also praised Moon for his efforts on peace in the region.
