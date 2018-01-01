Spain agrees to back Brexit text after Gibraltar deal

After threatening to veto the Brexit agreement and boycott Sunday’s EU Summit, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday that he will back the Brexit deal.

Sanchez had been demanding clarity around the U.K.’s withdrawal agreement in relation to Gibraltar’s future but announced he has reached an agreement with the EU and the U.K.

“As soon as the U.K. leaves the EU, the political, legal and even geographic relationship between Gibraltar and the EU will go through Spain,” said Sanchez in a televised speech.

After “difficult but fruitful negotiations” over the last week to clarify the future of Gibraltar post-Brexit, Sanchez said he is satisfied to have received a declaration from the European Commission and the European Council, as well as a written confirmation from the U.K. government that the future of the British territory at the southern tip of Spain will become a bilateral issue.

Gibraltar has a population of around 30,000 people and was ceded to Britain by Spain under the 1713 Treaty of Utrecht, but Spanish claims over the region have continued.

Gibraltar deal clears way for Sunday Brexit summit An 11th-hour deal on Saturday to answer Spanish demands for a big say on Gibraltar after Britain leaves the EU has salvaged an EU summit which will now go ahead as planned on Sunday to deliver a Brexit accord.With British Prime Minister Theresa May due to meet EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker and summit chair Donald Tusk at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) and 7:15 p.m. respectively, Tusk secured a deal with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who had been threatening to scupper the consensus by staying away on Sunday."After the phone call between (Tusk) and (Sanchez) a few minutes ago, we are closer to tomorrow's (European Council)," Tusk's spokesman Preben Aamann said on Twitter.The British government released a letter from the British ambassador to the EU Tim Barrow to the head of Tusk's secretariat spelling out that Britain would make no presumption that any future EU-UK trade pact would apply to Gibraltar.EU's Tusk, Spain's Sanchez push for Gibraltar Brexit dealSanchez was due to make a statement in Madrid at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) to outline the agreement, diplomats said, after British and Spanish negotiators talked through the night with EU officials trying to broker a deal that would reassure Madrid on how the Brexit treaties would apply to Gibraltar and give it a clear say on their application -- without reopening the texts.Those assurances should form part of a brief statement agreed by the 27 EU leaders and added to the minutes of Sunday morning's hour-long meeting before the 27 meet May at 11 a.m."Negotiations went on through the night with Spain and Britain," one diplomatic source said. "In a telephone conversation just now, Tusk and Sanchez reached an agreement on Gibraltar. The summit will go ahead."Northern Irish DUP rallies opposition to May's 'pitiful' Brexit dealMany Brussels insiders view Sanchez's gambit as summit grandstanding for domestic purposes -- he faces a regional election next weekend in Andalusia, the province to which Spaniards argue Britain's 300-year-old naval base and 30,000 citizens on the rock of Gibraltar rightly belong.The biggest obstacle to the Brexit accord overall is the vehement opposition in the British parliament. Without its approval, Britain could leave the bloc on March 29 without an agreement to mitigate economic and legal disruption.Spain bars May's way to Brussels Brexit dealBrexit deal is best option to protect British economy: finance minister

EU's Tusk, Spain's Sanchez push for Gibraltar Brexit deal EU summit chair Donald Tusk said on Saturday that a Brexit summit on Sunday which had been in doubt over Spanish concerns on Gibraltar was now closer to going ahead as planned after he spoke to the Spanish prime minister."After the phone call between (European Council President Tusk) and (Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez) a few minutes ago, we are closer to tomorrow's (European Council)," Tusk's spokesman said on Twitter.Sanchez had on Friday threatened to boycott the summit, which aims to sign off on the terms of Britain's withdrawal from the EU in March, if negotiations that went on through Saturday failed to provide assurances that Madrid would have a strong say on how any post-Brexit treaty with London applied to Gibraltar. Northern Irish DUP rallies opposition to May's 'pitiful' Brexit dealSpain bars May's way to Brussels Brexit dealBrexit deal is best option to protect British economy: finance minister

Spain imposed a blockade on the region from 1968 until 1985 – a year before it joined the EU – cutting off access to the land border and communication for Gibraltarians.

“We have taken a decisive step towards resolving a conflict that has lasted more than 300 years between the U.K. and Spain,” said Sanchez, calling Gibraltar a territory that is yet to be decolonized.

The vast majority of those living in Gibraltar consider themselves British. In a 2002 referendum on whether Spain or the UK should share sovereignty over the territory, 98.5 percent voted to remain under British rule.

“No declarations agreed by the remaining EU 27 or the European Institutions will ever change the undiluted British sovereignty or security of Gibraltar,” tweeted Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister of Gibraltar, in response to Sanchez’s speech on Saturday.

In the 2016 Brexit referendum, 95.9 percent of voters in Gibraltar voted to remain in the EU.

Northern Irish DUP rallies opposition to May's 'pitiful' Brexit deal The Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May's government launched fresh attacks on her Brexit withdrawal deal on Saturday, saying it would leave Britain in a "pitiful" place and that a Labour government may be preferable.At its annual conference in Belfast, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) rallied its supporters to oppose May's deal and invited her arch rival in the Conservative Party, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, to address delegates."The published withdrawal agreement portrays a pitiful and pathetic place for the United Kingdom ... locked into an EU straitjacket, divided and diminished," deputy DUP leader Nigel Dodds told the conference."It will require the collective will not just of this party, but of all who value and cherish our precious Union, to stand firm in the face of the inevitable onslaught," he said. "Prime Minister - bin the backstop!"Spain bars May's way to Brussels Brexit dealWith four months left until Britain leaves the EU, the divorce treaty and accompanying political declaration were due to be endorsed in Brussels on Sunday by May and the other 27 EU leaders, although Spain was threatening to derail the summit over the future of Gibraltar.The biggest obstacle to the accord is the vehement opposition in the British parliament from within May's party and the DUP, whose 10 members of parliament agreed to a 'confidence and supply' deal last year to back her minority government after a snap election.Party leader Arlene Foster on Friday said the DUP would revisit the confidence and supply deal if the withdrawal agreement was approved in parliament.In an interview with The Times newspaper published on Saturday, she suggested a government led by the Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn - a longtime sympathiser with the DUP's arch rival Sinn Fein - might be preferable to the deal.Brexit deal is best option to protect British economy: finance ministerWhile a Corbyn government is "not a pleasant scenario," a Brexit that carves Northern Ireland from Britain is worse, she was quoted as saying."The Brexit deal is a real threat as opposed to something that may happen," she said.The draft withdrawal treaty's 'backstop' provision could ultimately align Northern Ireland more closely with the EU than the rest of the United Kingdom if no other way can be found to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.Under the terms of a 1998 Good Friday Agreement that largely ended years of violence between Irish republicans and pro-British unionists, border posts were removed and the province was given a power-sharing structure where both communities were represented.Foster's pro-British unionist party fears that the backstop provision, if implemented, could one day threaten the province's place in the UK altogether.May has responded by telling her critics that Britain will not get a better deal with the EU if it does not take this one.Her finance minister Philip Hammond, who met Foster in Northern Ireland on Friday ahead of the conference, told the BBC on Saturday that her concerns were "understandable" but that he hoped to find a solution.