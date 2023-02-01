|
World

Spain plans to send 4-6 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine: Report

Final figure to depend on state of 53 tanks stored at Zaragoza military base, which need refurbishing

13:51 . 1/02/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

Spain plans a first shipment of main battle tanks to Ukraine which will include between four and six refurbished Leopard 2A4, government sources told local daily El Pais on Wednesday.


The final figure will depend on the state of 53 tanks stored for a decade at a military base in Zaragoza, the report said. The urgent rehabilitation of those tanks is being negotiated by the Defense Ministry and the military industry.


After Germany's long-awaited decision in late January to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and also allow other countries to do so, Madrid also joined the countries which voiced willingness to supply Kyiv with tanks.


Defense Minister Margarita Robles said last week that Spanish officials would discuss with allies to determine how many tanks Ukraine needs and how many Spain can send.


Spain has one of the largest fleets of Leopard tanks – a total of 347. Most of them are the model Leopard 2E, made in Spain, but it also has more than 100 Leopard 2A4 that were purchased from Germany in 1995.


However, some of those tanks became inoperative after a flood at the military base in Zaragoza.


So far, the US announced it will supply 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine while Germany said it will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks and authorized other countries to transfer to Ukraine German-made tanks from their own inventories.


Norway, Slovakia, the UK, France, and Poland also announced they will provide Ukraine with armored vehicles.

#Spain
#Leopard 2A4
#tanks
#Ukraine
4 saat önce
default-profile-img
Spain plans to send 4-6 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine: Report
Two earthquakes jolt Philippines
Greece confirms pilot died in fighter jet crash
Allowing Quran burning in Sweden, Denmark threatens other religious groups: Rights defender
Turkish firm Limak to take charge of renovation of Barcelona stadium
Washington Post disavows saying ‘US forces train PKK,’ but Türkiye has shown how terror group just used another name
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.