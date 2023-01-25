|
World

Spain poised to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine: Report

Government agrees to supply German-made tanks as long as there is coordinated plan at European level

16:37 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

Spain is poised to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Spanish daily El Pais reported on Wednesday.


Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government had earlier agreed to send the German-made battle tanks as long as there is a coordinated plan at the European level, the daily said.


The details of under which terms the Spanish contribution would take place are still being evaluated by the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs, as well as Sanchez's office La Moncloa.


The report came a day after Germany decided to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv, according to the weekly Der Spiegel. Berlin will also approve requests from Poland and other partners to transfer their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, according to the report.


The Spanish army has 108 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks, the model Ukraine is demanding to halt the Russian advance, El Pais said.


The Leopard 2 tanks were made in Germany, and so their transfer to third parties must be approved by Berlin.


Poland and Finland have also said they are ready to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

#Spain
#Leopard
#Ukraine
8 saat önce
default-profile-img
Spain poised to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine: Report
Six European countries give green light to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Poland hails Germany's decision to send Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks
Disinformation 'virus threatens all humanity,' says Turkish official
Türkiye continues with its largest int’l winter military exercise
Germany supports Ukraine, but also wants to avoid possible NATO-Russia war: Chancellor
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.