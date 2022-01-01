Spain's new memory law against fascist era makes its 'democracy more dignified'

"What we are doing is making our democracy more dignified. And we have been late in this. We have been slow to pass this law because it arrived decades late. But yesterday we adopt a law that finally turns the page of the darkest decades of the recent history of our country, which was the (1936-1939) Civil War and the dictatorship," of 1939-1945, Felix Bolanos, whose ministerial portfolio includes the democratic memory of Spain, told Spanish radio Cadena Ser.