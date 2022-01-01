Spanish FM arrives in Kyiv to show support

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares
Spain’s foreign minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to convey support for Ukraine’s sovereignty as Russian forces launched fresh airstrikes on Ukrainian cities.
“Just arrived in Kyiv to convey Spain's commitment and support to the people and government of Ukraine in defense of its sovereignty, peace and freedom; and support and thank the members of the Embassy of Spain in Ukraine for their work,” Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares posted on his Twitter account.
Member of the Ukrainian parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko welcomed Albares in a post on Telegram, saying that Ukraine is waiting for the result of the talks scheduled to be held in Kyiv. He also thanked Spain for its support to Ukraine.
Last Thursday, the defense ministers of Ukraine and Spain spoke over the phone and discussed defense cooperation between the two countries.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Kyiv looks forward to the new military aid package that will arrive “soon.”
Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the EU to speed up shipments of air defense systems, saying that nearly a third of the country’s power stations have been destroyed in Russian attacks.
