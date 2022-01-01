World
Supporters of YPG/PKK terrorist group hold demonstration in Sweden
Protesters gather in Norra Bantorget Square in central Stockholm carrying flags symbolizing YPG/PKK
AA  Monday 09:38, 10 October 2022
Supporters of the YPG/PKK terrorist organization held a demonstration Sunday in Sweden’s capital asking the Scandinavian country to end talks with Türkiye on its NATO membership.

They gathered in Norra Bantorget Square in central Stockholm and demanded the release of terrorist ringleader Abdullah Ocalan.

The demonstrators carried flags symbolizing the YPG/PKK and unfurled a poster of Ocalan.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in June, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine.

However, Türkiye voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the two countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

A memorandum of understanding signed by Türkiye, Finland and Sweden at NATO’s June summit in Madrid, Spain stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the YPG/PYD, the PKK's Syrian offshoot, or to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) -- the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

Holding a news conference after the first European Political Community summit in Prague, Czech Republic, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that Türkiye's stance on Sweden will not be "positive" as long as the marches of terrorist organizations continue in Sweden and these terrorists are present in parliament.

