Suspects in US Muslim community bomb plot plead guilty

Men sentenced on terrorism and criminal possession of weapon for attempting to attack Muslim enclave in New York

Three men accused of plotting to bomb a Muslim community in upstate New York with homemade explosives pleaded guilty on Friday, according to multiple reports.

In January three young men and a 16-year-old were arrested and accused of plotting to attack Islamberg, a town near Binghampton, New York. Police said that the suspects had access to 23 rifles, and 3 explosive devices, in the home of the 16-year old.

Police began an investigation into the plot after a suspicious comment was reported where a student said a person in a photo "looks like a school shooter."

Andrew Crysel, 18, and Brian Colaneri, 20, both pleaded guilty to terrorism-related conspiracy and face four to 12 years in prison, according to The Associated Press.

Vincent Vetromile, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon and faces seven to 12 years in prison.

The 16-year-old is being tried as a juvenile in a youth criminal court.

Islamberg was founded in the 1980s by Mubarak Ali Gilani, a cleric originally from Pakistan, as a rural enclave for Muslims who were escaping crime and poverty that existed in urban areas. The community is comprised largely of black Muslims.

Right winged groups claim the town is a haven for extremists and terrorists, however, no evidence has shown to support the allegations.

A 2008 counter-terrorism analysis from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point concluded there is no evidence that Islamberg is a part of a network of "paramilitary training grounds."

In 2017, a man was convicted on federal charges with attempting to burn down a mosque in Islamberg.

