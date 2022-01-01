Sweden committed to NATO deal with Türkiye, says new PM

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson
Newly elected Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has reaffirmed that Sweden remains committed to the agreement with Türkiye regarding its NATO membership.
“NATO membership is crucial for Sweden and Finland. We are committed to the agreement with Türkiye,” Kristersson told Anadolu Agency after being elected as prime minister by the Swedish parliament on Monday.
“We will do our best to fulfill the requirements of the agreement between Türkiye, Sweden, and Finland,” he added.
Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in June, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine.
However, Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the two countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.
The three countries signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding at NATO's June summit in Madrid, which stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the YPG/PYD – the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian offshoot – or the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) – the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.
Finland and Sweden also agreed to address Ankara’s pending deportation or extradition requests for terror suspects.
Türkiye’s parliament must ratify membership the countries’ membership bids for them to join NATO.
Kristersson said he expects to hold meetings with Turkish officials on the matter.
He said Sweden and Finland are doing their best to expedite the process, as both countries want to become NATO members as soon as possible.
