Sweden detains suspect on suspicion of financing PKK terror group

Arrest marks 1st time prosecutor in Sweden links suspect to PKK

10:46 . 4/02/2023 Cumartesi
A Stockholm district court detained a man Friday on suspicion of financing the PKK terror group, according to prosecutor Hans Ihrman.


The suspect in his 40s has been in Sweden for about five years, according to a report by Swedish SR Radio.


Ihrman, citing court documents, said suspicions of attempted terrorist financing arose in connection with an investigation into attempted extortion and the suspect was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted extortion and aggravated weapons offenses as well as terror financing.


The arrest marks the first time that a prosecutor in Sweden linked someone to PKK -- a terror group responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in Türkiye.


The suspect refused to comment during the court hearing, said the report.

