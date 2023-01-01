|
World

Sweden to send Archer artillery system to Ukraine

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson says armored vehicles, anti-tank missiles also will be sent

10:51 . 20/01/2023 Cuma
AA
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced Thursday that his country will send a military support package to Ukraine that includes the Archer artillery system to help counter Russia’s military operation in that country.


The government’s decision to deliver the highly-requested Archer artillery system to Kyiv essentially means the country has abandoned its policy to not deliver weapons during wartime.


The government had agreed on a three-part military support package for Ukraine, including “the first decision on starting deliveries of the artillery system Archer to Ukraine,” Kristersson said at a news conference.


Fifty CV-90 armored vehicles and NLAW portable anti-tank missiles will also be delivered according to the government.


The package contains an extensive number of advanced weapons, worth 4.3 billion Swedish kroner ($418 million).


The locally-built Archer artillery system is composed of a fully automated howitzer installed on an all-terrain vehicle, which enables the weapon to be remotely operated by soldiers seated in the armored vehicle.


“This is a very powerful artillery system with the ability to fight ground targets up to five miles away,” said Integration Minister Johan Pehrson.


The government also announced that Sweden and Ukraine will cooperate on the procurement of defense equipment, which gives Ukraine the ability to buy weapons more quickly.


Military support is “decisive” as it can change “who retakes the initiative this winter” on the battlefield in Ukraine, said Kristersson.


The announcement comes one day before a US-led meeting in Germany where 50 countries, including NATO members, will discuss military aid to Ukraine.

