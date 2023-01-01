|
World

Swedish authorities should take steps regarding Quran burning: EU Commission

Racism, xenophobia, racial, religious hatred 'have no place in EU,' says spokesperson

16:36 . 23/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
Spokesperson for the EU Commission, Johannes Bahrke.

Spokesperson for the EU Commission, Johannes Bahrke.

Swedish authorities should take steps regarding the burning of a copy of the Quran, the Muslim holy book, in Sweden, a spokesperson for the EU Commission said Monday.


Johannes Bahrke said in a press conference that such actions are not in line with the values on which the EU is founded.


Bahrke said racism, xenophobia, racial and religious hatred "have no place in the EU."


Condemnations continued to pour in from across the Arab and Islamic worlds over the burning of a copy of the Quran, by a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.


Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, under the protection of police and with permission from the government, burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

#Swedish authorities
#steps
#Quran
#Johannes Bahrke
#EU Commission
3 saat önce
default-profile-img
Swedish authorities should take steps regarding Quran burning: EU Commission
Algerian army chief visits France for first time in 17 years
Finance minister raises alarm over Japan's 'unprecedented' fiscal health
European gov'ts marginalize Muslims with new discourse derived from notion of 'political Islam'
Japan sends 237 more generators to Ukraine
Saudi Arabia appoints 34 women to leadership positions in two holy mosques
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.