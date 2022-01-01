NavigationSee Other News
Swedish lawmaker who supports terrorist PKK/YPG claims she struck deal with Social Democrats
Italy's coastal town of Polignano a Mare is back to its vibrant days after pandemic
Cooperation among Turkic states 'significant' amid rising global crises, says Erdogan
Massive rallies held in India over insults to Prophet Muhammad
Northern Cyprus rejects 2021 European Parliament report on Turkey
YPG/PKK terror group relocates hundreds of detainees linked to Syrian regime, opposition