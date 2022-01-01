Syria says four soldiers killed in Israeli airstrikes
Attacks target military positions in central, coastal Syria
AA Saturday 16:15, 19 November 2022
Syria said on Saturday that four of its soldiers were killed in Israeli airstrikes.
State news agency SANA, citing a military source, said Israeli warplanes flying over the Mediterranean fired missiles towards military positions in central and coastal Syria.
Another soldier was injured in the attacks, which caused material damage, SANA said.
There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.
Israeli officials generally refrain from commenting on attacks on Syrian territory.
Israel has been sporadically carrying out attacks against Iranian-backed groups and regime military points in Syria since 2011 when the civil war began.
