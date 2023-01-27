|
World

Syrian regime responsible for 2018 chlorine attack, killing 43 people: Watchdog

Investigations found regime responsible for dropping 2 chlorine-laden cylinders on residential area in Douma city

16:44 . 27/01/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

The global chemical weapons watchdog on Friday said probes had found the Assad regime responsible for a 2018 chlorine attack on Douma city which left 43 people dead.


A report released by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that an Assad regime military helicopter targeted a residential area in the city with two cylinders loaded with chlorine gas.


Douma city is the provincial capital of the Rif Dimashq province and is located some 10 kilometers (around 7 miles) northeast of Damascus.


According to the report, two cylinders were filled at the Dumayr airbase northeast of Damascus and were dropped by the Syrian regime’s elite Tiger Force.


The investigation team “considered a range of possible scenarios and tested their validity against the evidence they gathered and analysed to reach their conclusion: that the Syrian Arab Air Forces are the perpetrators of this attack,” the organization said in a statement.


“The use of chemical weapons in Douma – and anywhere – is unacceptable and a breach of international law,” OPCW head Fernando Arias stressed.


The OPCW previously determined that the regime used chemical weapons in al-Lataminah in March 2017 and Saraqib in February 2018.


The OPCW, the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) based in The Hague, oversees the global endeavor to permanently eliminate chemical weapons.


The regime’s use of chlorine as a chemical weapon is a violation of its obligations under the CWC, to which it is a party, as well as of the UN Security Council Resolution 2118.

#Syria
#chlorine
#Watchdog
2 saat önce
default-profile-img
Syrian regime responsible for 2018 chlorine attack, killing 43 people: Watchdog
Torah burning in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm prevented, says Israeli envoy
Kremlin says US can settle Ukraine conflict, but has failed to avail opportunity
Baby chameleon taken under protection in eastern Türkiye
Activist mother flees Sweden after authorities pursue her children
Erdogan condemns 'heinous attack' on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.