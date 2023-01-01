|
World
Teachers in Scotland launch 16-day rolling strike as pay rise talks fail
Union representing majority of teachers in Scotland says planned industrial action starts as planned
16:55 . 16/01/2023 Pazartesi
Following last week's two-day nationwide strikes, teachers in Scotland launched a new one on Monday to last until Feb. 6 in two regions.


The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the largest teaching union in Scotland, announced the action would be followed by 22 extra days of strikes as the ministers and councils said the demanded 10% pay rise is unaffordable.


Following the failed talks, teachers expressed their determination to achieve a pay increase in line with the UK’s current double-digit inflation, but faced with dim prospects for difficult work, many are quitting the profession.


Speaking to Anadolu during last week’s strikes, EIS representatives said a large number of teachers leave the profession for good within five years of starting their teaching career. Those who are promoted after a period of five years get an increase in their salaries, but anyone who is not interested in a higher role will not receive such promotional benefits.


The other issue concerning teachers in Scotland is that many are either on short-term or zero-hour contracts, meaning they do not benefit from the job security of permanent contracts. So, many leave their jobs for a better-paying alternative, leading to larger classroom sizes.


The government announced that it is planning to impose restrictions on industrial actions in certain sectors. The new bill came amid a wave of industrial action across the public sector. It was discussed in parliament while thousands were staging walkouts across the country.

#Scotland
#teachers
#strike
