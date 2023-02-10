|
World

Teams from 24 European countries helping in Türkiye quake relief efforts

European teams have so far rescued 36 victims in disaster area, says European Commission

10:28 . 10/02/2023 Cuma
AA
Teams from 24 European countries are involved in search and rescue efforts in Türkiye’s quake-hit areas, the EU said on Thursday.


A total of 38 teams from 21 EU countries and Albania, Serbia, and Montenegro have been dispatched to Türkiye, the European Commission said in a statement.


Some 1,650 personnel, including rescuers and medics, have been sent, along with 104 search dogs, according to the statement.


European teams have so far rescued 36 people from the rubble of buildings in the disaster area, it added.


The statement said the EU will also send 500 temporary accommodation units, 2,000 tents, and 10,500 beds.


More than 16,500 people have been killed and over 66,100 injured after two powerful earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to latest official figures.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces.

#European countries
#Türkiye
#earthquake
#European Commission
