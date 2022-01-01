File photo
Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Germany’s ambassador Monday over German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's remarks on recent protests in Iran.
Hans-Udo Muzel was summoned to protest against Scholz's "interventionist and unconstructive" comments, the ministry said in a statement.
Conveying Iran’s displeasure to the ambassador and condemning the remarks, the statement said Berlin's counterproductive approach to Tehran's internal affairs was "strongly" protested.
The statement also said that Iran monitors the measures of other sides and will give an appropriate response based on national interests in accordance with Iran’s dignity.
A protest note was also handed to the German envoy.
Scholz said Saturday that his country supports the Iranian people in their fight for freedom and justice while holding the Iranian government responsible for a brutal security crackdown.
"My message to the demonstrators and to citizens with Iranian roots here in Germany is this: we stand for everything that you are calling for – for human rights and women’s rights. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people," he said in a video message broadcast on the chancellor's website.
"Pupils, students, mothers and fathers – grandparents – all of them are fighting on the streets for more freedom and justice...in their country Iran. Here in our country, we can barely begin to imagine how much courage this takes," he added.
Iran has been rocked by deadly protests since mid-September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.
Amini died in police custody, with the government blaming her death on a health condition, an explanation that has been roundly rejected by her family and demonstrators.
Tehran summons German envoy over chancellor's remarks on protests in Iran
At least two terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Türkiye
Erdogan urges EU to play its part in extension of Istanbul grain deal
Türkiye marks 39th anniversary of Northern Cypriot state
Palestine welcomes US inquiry into Al Jazeera journalist’s death
Eurozone posts $35.8B trade deficit in September