Texas police fires officer over shooting teen multiple times
Officer violated his training, police procedures after approaching car, says official
AA Sunday 14:01, 09 October 2022
File photo
#Texas police
#shooting
#teen
A US police officer was fired on Saturday after he shot at and injured a 17-year-old teenager sitting in a car in the state of Texas.
Shocking footage of the incident released by the Police Department shows James Brennand firing six shots at Erik Cantu who was with his girlfriend. As Cantu tried to speed away, the officer fired four more shots.
In a video statement, police training commander Alyssa Campos said that the San Antonio officer, who had been in the force for less than a year, violated his training and police procedures.
A Texas prosecutor also said that there is not enough evidence to file charges against the teenager, who is being treated at a hospital.
