Thousands gather in Iraq to protest currency devaluation

Dinar hit new lows on Wednesday, reaching about 1,590 to the dollar

16:33 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
Thousands began to gather in the capital Baghdad on Wednesday for a planned protest against the devaluation of the Iraqi currency.


The dinar hit new lows in the unofficial market on Wednesday, reaching about 1,590 to the dollar. The official rate stands at 1,470 dinars for $1.


Wednesday’s protest outside the Central Bank headquarters in Baghdad was called by several Iraqi groups to demand government action to stabilize the currency.


On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani sacked Central Bank Governor Mustafa Ghaleb Mukheef.

