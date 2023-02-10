|
Thousands of Palestinians pray for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Palestinians across occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem pray for victims of earthquakes that struck Türkiye, Syria, killing over 22,300

16:45 . 10/02/2023 Friday
Thousands of Palestinian Muslims on Friday prayed for the victims of powerful earthquakes that killed over 22,300 in Türkiye and Syria.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the prayers took place at all mosques in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.


He added that following the prayers, fundraising and donation campaigns for the earthquake victims were organized under the supervision of the Palestinian Religious Affairs Ministry.


"The Palestinian people and their leadership are expressing their solidarity with their feelings, prayers and donations in order to relieve their brothers, the victims of the earthquake," said Ghassan Rajabi, director of the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.


On Thursday, a 73-member Palestinian team departed for Türkiye and Syria to help in ongoing quake relief and rescue efforts.


The team, which includes rescuers, doctors, and first-aid providers from the Palestine Red Crescent Society, split into two groups, with one heading to Türkiye and the other to Syria.


At least 18,991 people were killed and 75,523 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.


In Syria, at least 3,384 people have died from the earthquakes, according to figures compiled by Syria's Health Ministry and the Syrian White Helmets civil defense group.


#Palestine
#Syria
#Türkiye
