Thousands of Russians fleeing conscription head to Georgia
Winding queues of vehicles near border as people rush out of Georgia after partial mobilization order
AA Friday 14:34, 30 September 2022
File photo
#Russia
#Georgia
#border
File photo
Russians trying to avoid military conscription are heading to Georgia in droves, causing traffic snarls on routes leading to the border.
Vehicles were backed up for miles near the city of Vladikavkaz in Russia’s North Ossetia region, which borders Georgia, while people queued up for food and hot drinks at aid points set up by volunteers near the Kazbegi border crossing.
There has been a considerable decline in the number of people trying to make the trek on foot, amid reports of curbs on such crossings due to security concerns.
Most people were in cars or buses that were also packed with suitcases and even white goods.
Earlier this week, the Georgian government said nearly 79,000 Russian nationals had entered the country since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization and called some 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine.
Opposition parties have condemned the influx and urged the government to follow the Baltic states, Poland and Finland in closing the border.
Thousands of Russians fleeing conscription head to Georgia
EU urges stricter visa procedure, border check for Russian citizens
US secretary of state to travel to Colombia, Chile, Peru next week
Economic importance of 4 Ukrainian regions joining Russia
EU member states reject illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions
'Energy crisis threatens Switzerland's drinking water supplies'
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.