|
World
Three killed, 15 injured in ammunition explosion in Russian region near Ukraine
Preliminary cause of explosion is ‘careless handling of ammunition,’ says emergency services source
10:30 . 16/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

Three servicemen were killed and 15 others were injured in an ammunition detonation in a rural culture house in Russia’s Belgorod region, north of the Ukrainian border, state media reported on Sunday.


"According to updated data, three servicemen were killed and another 15 were injured," a source from Russia’s Emergency Services Ministry told state news agency TASS.


The source further noted that the preliminary cause of the explosion was “careless handling of ammunition.”


Earlier, emergency services initially told TASS that 10 servicemen were injured due to the fire that started at night in a rural culture house in the village of Tonenkoye.


Fifteen residents from the houses adjacent to the rural culture house were evacuated, it added.

#Russia
#Ukraine
#ammunition
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Three killed, 15 injured in ammunition explosion in Russian region near Ukraine
Azerbaijan not only meets own energy needs, but exports crude, gas, electricity: Aliyev
Dozens of patients die in French emergency units for want of timely treatment
Teachers in Scotland launch 16-day rolling strike as pay rise talks fail
Palestinian child dies of wounds from Israeli raid
Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to take lower quality jobs: UN labor agency
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.