Three killed, 18 injured in Russian missile strike on Donetsk apartments: Ukraine

1 building destroyed, 8 damaged in Iskander-K missile hit on complex in Kramatorsk, say Ukrainian authorities

At least three people were killed and 18 wounded in a Russian missile strike on an apartment complex in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region late on Wednesday.

A Russian Iskander-K tactical missile struck an apartment complex in Kramatorsk at around 9.45 p.m. (1945GMT), damaging at least eight buildings and completely destroying one, Donetsk police said in a Facebook post.


By 7 a.m. (0500GMT) on Thursday, three bodies had been pulled out from the rubble, while two people were rescued alive, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) said in a separate statement on Telegram.


It said 18 people were injured in the attack, with eight of them hospitalized.


The four-story apartment building collapsed because of the strike and several cars parked nearby were also destroyed, the DSNS said.


More than 180 personnel remain engaged in search and rescue operations, the agency added.


“This is not a repeat of history. This is the daily reality of our country,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram late on Wednesday.


“A country bordering absolute evil, and a country that has to overcome it to prevent more such tragedies from happening again,” he added.​​​​​​​

