Tibet avalanche death toll hits 28 as rescue operation completed

8 more bodies found at site of deadly avalanche that hit tunnel in southwest China's Tibet region Tuesday

12:32 . 21/01/2023 Cumartesi
File photo

Chinese authorities have confirmed that the death toll in a avalanche in China’s southern Tibet region climbed to 28 after eight more bodies were found at the site on Friday, according to local media.


A deadly avalanche hit the city of Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Tuesday.


The search and rescue operation has been almost completed, the Chinese daily Global Times quoted the local authorities as saying.


On Tuesday, the public security bureau in Nyingchi's Medog county said that they had received calls about an avalanche at an exit of the Doxong La tunnel on the highway connecting Medog with Pai village in Nyingchi's Mainling county at around 7:50 p.m. local time (1150GMT), trapping people and vehicles.


Local authorities immediately dispatched 131 personnel and 28 vehicles to the scene overnight to rescue the victims.





