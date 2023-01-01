TIKA sets up computer lab at Palestinian Constitutional Court in West Bank

The head of the Constitutional Court of Türkiye Zuhtu Arslan and his Palestinian counterpart Muhammad Al-Hajj Qassem attended the opening ceremony of a computer lab, funded by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), within the scope of the Palestinian Constitutional Court's IT infrastructure development project in Ramallah on Monday.





Türkiye's consul general in Jerusalem Ahmet Rıza Demirer, TIKA Vice President Rahman Nurdun and TIKA Palestine Coordinator Ahmet Refik Çetinkaya were also in attendance.

The omputer lab established by TIKA within the Court is very important in terms of enabling the court to carry out technological services and training Palestinian jurists, the head of the Palestinian Constitutional Court Qassem said at the ceremony.

Thanking Qassem for his kind invitation to the ceremony in Ramallah, Zuhtu Arslan went on to add that TIKA has "become the pride of Türkiye," noting that the agency carries out very valuable services all around the world.