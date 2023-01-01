Top Dutch, German diplomats condemn deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, its territories

The foreign ministers of the Netherlands and Germany on Monday condemned the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children by Russians to Russia or Russian-held territories, labeling it cruel and inhumane.

Speaking at a joint press conference in The Hague, Wopke Hoekstra and Annalena Baerbock both condemned the policy, saying it is tearing families apart.





Baerbock said Moscow must be held accountable for this act.





She also said that Germany will work with the Netherlands, the UN and the International Criminal Court (ICC) on this issue.





Meanwhile, the Dutch foreign minister said that Russia should return the kidnapped children.



