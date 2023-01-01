|
World
Top Dutch, German diplomats condemn deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, its territories
Germany will work with Netherlands, UN, International Criminal Court on child abduction issue, says Annalena Baerbock
9:37 . 17/01/2023 Salı
AA
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock

The foreign ministers of the Netherlands and Germany on Monday condemned the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children by Russians to Russia or Russian-held territories, labeling it cruel and inhumane.

Speaking at a joint press conference in The Hague, Wopke Hoekstra and Annalena Baerbock both condemned the policy, saying it is tearing families apart.


Baerbock said Moscow must be held accountable for this act.


She also said that Germany will work with the Netherlands, the UN and the International Criminal Court (ICC) on this issue.


Meanwhile, the Dutch foreign minister said that Russia should return the kidnapped children.


This conscious policy of the Russians breaks up families and traumatizes children, said Hoekstra.

#Annalena Baerbock
#Germany
#Ukraine
6 saat önce
default-profile-img
Top Dutch, German diplomats condemn deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, its territories
$250B trade target with China 'absolutely realistic,' says Russia
UN member states reject Israeli sanctions on Palestine over push for ICJ opinion
Sweden's NATO bid, conscription decision signal possible participation in a new cold war: Expert
France voices concern over Israeli bid to punish Palestinians for moves at UN
‘Make efforts for peace,’ China takes jibe at Japan, India over air drill
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.