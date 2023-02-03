|
World

Top Hungarian diplomat lashes out at US ambassador's comments

‘Hungary is a sovereign country, and no one from outside can tell us how to live,’ says Peter Szijjarto

09:32 . 3/02/2023 Cuma
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto slammed the US ambassador Thursday for attempting to interfere in Hungary’s internal affairs.


Szijjarto's remarks came amid a growing diplomatic dispute between the two countries.


Speaking at a press conference, he said neither the US nor any other country's ambassador working in Hungary has the right to interfere in Hungary's domestic policy.


''It is completely irrelevant what (Ambassador David) Pressman or any other ambassador thinks about the domestic political process in Hungary because it has nothing to do with him. It is not his place to interfere in Hungary’s internal affairs,'' said Szijjarto.


"We do not accept governors or regents. He was not sent to tell us how to live in our own country. That era is over. Hungary is a sovereign country, and no one from outside can tell us how to live," he added.


Responding to Szijjarto’s comments, Pressman said on social media that ''respectfully, we do not consider Russia’s attempt to unilaterally redraw the borders of Europe as just a domestic political development in Hungary.''


Pressman earlier criticized the Hungarian government after Hungarian government officials denounced Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its war against Ukraine and made statements supporting Moscow’s views.

