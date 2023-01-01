Top Ukrainian diplomat says Russian statements on negotiations ‘nonsense’

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that statements from Moscow on peace negotiations with Kyiv are “nonsense.”





"It's all nonsense, everything they (Russia) say. We won't buy into it, and what's more important, we're glad to see that more and more countries aren't buying into it either," Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Canadian television channel CBC News.





Kuleba added that the recent attack on Ukraine’s eastern city of Dnipro will not force Kyiv to surrender.





"You can't just raise your hands and say: 'That's it, we surrender, because you are hitting residential buildings, killing parents, mothers, children, spreading terror.' If we do that, it will only get worse," Kuleba said.





A Russian missile hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro early Saturday, resulting in at least 40 deaths and dozens of injuries.



