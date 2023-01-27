|
Torah burning in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm prevented, says Israeli envoy

Torah burning planned to take place in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm prevented in coordination with Swedish authorities, says ambassador

17:04 . 27/01/2023 Cuma
File photo

A week after a Quran burning in Stockholm, Israel's envoy to Sweden said Tel Aviv and the local Jewish community had prevented a burning of the Torah, in coordination with Swedish officials.


Ziv Nevo Kulman announced on Twitter that the Torah burning was planned to take place in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm but was prevented with the help of Swedish authorities.


This came after Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Swedish-Danish politician, burned a copy of the Quran last Saturday outside the Turkish Embassy in the Nordic country under police protection and with permission from the authorities.

Torah burning in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm prevented, says Israeli envoy
