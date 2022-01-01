news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
Truckers block roads in Brazil to protest Bolsonaro's election defeat
Protests spread across country after far-right incumbent loses to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in tight race
AA  Tuesday 14:23, 01 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Roadblocks halted traffic on many of Brazil's throughways as truck drivers protested the election defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, local media reported on Tuesday.

Truckers supporting the far-right incumbent against left-wing former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva blocked roads across the country after Bolsonaro lost Sunday night's elections in a tight race.

Spreading across the country, the protests began on Sunday when a small number of drivers blocked highways with their vehicles after Lula's victory with 50.9% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro's 49.1%, according to Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court.

Long lines of vehicles formed as the trucks partially or completely closed the highways, with intercity bus travel especially hit.

Some of the truckers who started the protests demanded military intervention to prevent Lula from taking office.

They have since spread to 20 of the country's 27 states, with the number of roadblocks across the country reaching 300 as of Monday evening.

The protests continue at more than 200 locations, according to reports, despite the fact that many roads were opened following police intervention.

Bus companies operating between Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo canceled services due to the protests on that route, with ticket sales decreasing by 80%.


- Bolsonaro yet to concede defeat

Brazil's Justice Minister Anderson Torres said on Twitter that the protests were being monitored "minute-by-minute."

"I have just determined a reinforcement of personnel, and means of support, to all possible actions to normalize the flow on the highways, as soon as the situation requires," Torres said.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat.

Communications Minister Fabio Faria said the incumbent, who has frequently criticized the country's election system and occasionally signaled that he would not accept the outcome if he lost, will make a statement on the results on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro became the country's first head of state not to be elected to a second term since democracy was restored in 1985.

#Brazil
#Bolsonaro
#Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Truckers block roads in Brazil to protest Bolsonaro's election defeat

yeniSafak

Kenyan president announces $16.4 million to fight drought

yeniSafak

Türkiye's Maarif Foundation providing critical support to Turkish students in Belgium

yeniSafak

Spain and France boost capacity of Irun gas pipeline by 66%

yeniSafak

Ukrainian, French leaders discuss bolstering defense, restoring energy infrastructure

yeniSafak

Russia 'made a point' in partial military mobilization: Kremlin