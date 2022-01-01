Truckers block roads in Brazil to protest Bolsonaro's election defeat

File photo
Roadblocks halted traffic on many of Brazil's throughways as truck drivers protested the election defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, local media reported on Tuesday.
Truckers supporting the far-right incumbent against left-wing former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva blocked roads across the country after Bolsonaro lost Sunday night's elections in a tight race.
Spreading across the country, the protests began on Sunday when a small number of drivers blocked highways with their vehicles after Lula's victory with 50.9% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro's 49.1%, according to Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court.
Long lines of vehicles formed as the trucks partially or completely closed the highways, with intercity bus travel especially hit.
Some of the truckers who started the protests demanded military intervention to prevent Lula from taking office.
They have since spread to 20 of the country's 27 states, with the number of roadblocks across the country reaching 300 as of Monday evening.
The protests continue at more than 200 locations, according to reports, despite the fact that many roads were opened following police intervention.
Bus companies operating between Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo canceled services due to the protests on that route, with ticket sales decreasing by 80%.
- Bolsonaro yet to concede defeat
Brazil's Justice Minister Anderson Torres said on Twitter that the protests were being monitored "minute-by-minute."
"I have just determined a reinforcement of personnel, and means of support, to all possible actions to normalize the flow on the highways, as soon as the situation requires," Torres said.
Meanwhile, Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat.
Communications Minister Fabio Faria said the incumbent, who has frequently criticized the country's election system and occasionally signaled that he would not accept the outcome if he lost, will make a statement on the results on Tuesday.
Bolsonaro became the country's first head of state not to be elected to a second term since democracy was restored in 1985.
