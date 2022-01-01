news
World
Trump casts vote in midterm elections in US state of Florida
Former president says he voted for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who may for president
AA  Wednesday 13:46, 09 November 2022
Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump cast his ballot Tuesday in the state of Florida as millions of Americans head to vote in the midterm elections.

The former president told reporters he voted for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida as he left a poll station alongside his wife, Melania, in Palm Beach.

"I think we're gonna have a great night. I think it's gonna be great to the country. It's an honor to be here," Trump said, according to Fox News.

Trump is expected to make an announcement next Tuesday about his possible candidacy for president in 2024.

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," he said during a rally Wednesday in the state of Ohio.

"We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow," added Trump, who was expected to announce his bid for the 2024 presidential race during the address, according to multiple reports earlier.

Trump urged supporters to vote for Republican candidates Tuesday, which he called "a country-saving election."

DeSantis is a possible rival against Trump, along with other Republicans, in the next presidential race, according to multiple reports.

