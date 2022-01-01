Trump signals intent to run in 2024: 'Get ready'

Former US President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump has heavily signaled his intent to run for the US's top office once again after being defeated at the ballot box in 2020.
Addressing supporters at a rally in Iowa on Thursday, Trump said "In order to make our country successful, and safe, and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again."
"We're going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House," he said in Sioux City. "Get ready. That’s all I’m telling you. Very soon, get ready."
Multiple US news outlets reported on Thursday that Trump is planning to formally announce his presidential bid following next week's US midterm elections. An announcement could come as soon as Nov. 14, Axios, CNN and the New York Times reported.
Trump continued to make his unfounded claims of widespread electoral fraud when he addressed his supporters in Iowa, which holds the first primary during presidential election cycles.
Should he choose to seek re-election, Trump will likely be vying for the Republican nomination alongside some of his most ardent allies, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley, Trump's former UN envoy. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has fallen out with Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, may also make a White House run.
President Joe Biden has said he intends to seek re-election, though he would be 81 by the time his began his second term. Biden is already the oldest person to assume the US presidency.
