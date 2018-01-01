Trump talk pushes dollar to near two-week highs

The U.S. dollar rallied on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would push ahead with tariffs on Chinese goods, fuelling concern about a Sino-U.S. trade war and boosting demand for the greenback.
Sterling was weaker across the board after Trump said on Monday the agreement allowing the United Kingdom to leave the European Union may make trade between Washington and London more difficult.
Separately, Trump told the Wall Street Journal that he expected to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent currently.
The threat of an escalating trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies is a major source of concern for next year, amid expectations that the world economy could slow.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against six other major currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 97.28, its highest level in almost two weeks.
The greenback has advanced over the previous two sessions as investors sought the safety of the world's most liquid currency on fears that the global economic recovery was losing steam.
U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday will take up Apple Inc's effort to bury a lawsuit seeking damages from the company for allegedly monopolizing the market for iPhone software applications and forcing consumers to overpay.The justices will hear arguments in Apple's appeal of a lower court's decision to revive the proposed class-action lawsuit by a group of iPhone users. The lawsuit accused the Cupertino, California-based technology company of violating federal antitrust laws by requiring apps to be sold through the company's App Store and then taking a 30 percent commission from the purchases.The case hinges on how the justices will apply one of its past decisions to the claims against Apple. That 1977 ruling limited damages for anti-competitive conduct to those directly overcharged rather than indirect victims who paid an overcharge passed on by others.The iPhone users, including lead plaintiff Robert Pepper of Chicago, filed the suit in a California federal court in 2011, claiming Apple's monopoly leads to inflated prices compared to if apps were available from other sources.Though developers set the prices of their apps, Apple collects the payments from iPhone users, keeping a 30 percent commission on each purchase. One area of dispute in the case is whether app developers recoup the cost of that commission by passing it on to consumers. Developers earned more than $26 billion in 2017, a 30 percent increase over 2016, according to Apple.The company, backed by Republican President Donald Trump's administration as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told the justices in legal papers that siding with the iPhone users who filed the lawsuit would threaten the burgeoning field of e-commerce, which generates hundreds of billions of dollars annually in U.S. retail sales.The plaintiffs, as well as antitrust watchdog groups, said closing courthouse doors to those who buy end products would undermine antitrust enforcement and allow monopolistic behavior to expand unchecked. The plaintiffs were backed by 30 state attorneys general, including from Texas, California and New York.The plaintiffs said app developers would be unlikely to sue Apple, which controls the service where they make money, leaving no one to challenge anti-competitive conduct.The company sought to have the antitrust claims dismissed, arguing that the plaintiffs lacked the required legal standing to bring the lawsuit. A federal judge in Oakland, California threw out the suit, saying the consumers were not direct purchasers because the higher fees they paid were passed on to them by the developers.But the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the case last year, finding that Apple was a distributor that sold iPhone apps directly to consumers.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Mexico should send migrants seeking asylum in the United States back to their home countries, a day after U.S. authorities shut the country's busiest southern border crossing and fired tear gas into the crowd.U.S. officials on Sunday reopened the crossing at the San Ysidro port of entry between San Diego and Tijuana, the most heavily trafficked land border in the Western Hemisphere after shutting it down for several hours.Trump has vowed the asylum seekers would not easily enter the country and on Monday threatened again to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border, which stretches 2,000 miles (3,200 km).The president repeated his call on Congress to fund his long-promised border wall as U.S. lawmakers return to Washington on Monday after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday break with federal government funding set to expire on Dec. 7. He has repeatedly threatened to shut down the federal government unless the wall is funded.The showdown on Sunday took place at part of the border where there is already a physical barrier."Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!" Trump tweeted.Hundreds of caravan members including women and children protested peacefully on Sunday with chants of "We aren't criminals! We are hard workers." As they neared the U.S. border, they were stopped by Mexican authorities, who told them to wait for permission.The migrants who are mostly Honduran are fleeing poverty and violence and have said they would wait in Tijuana until they could request asylum in the United States.For weeks before the Nov. 6 congressional elections, Trump raised alarm about the caravan of Central American migrants headed for the United States and ordered some 5,800 U.S. troops to the border to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection.Trump has just a few weeks left to push his fellow Republicans who control both chambers of Congress to make good on the wall before Democrats take control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January following their election gains.Democrats have urged more comprehensive immigration reform in addition to additional border security, but have fiercely opposed the wall.U.S. and Mexican negotiators on Sunday also discussed a plan to keep the migrants in Mexico while their asylum claims are heard. Asylum seekers typically announce their intention at U.S. ports of entry or after crossing the border illegally.
At the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss contentious trade matters that would have an impact on trade-sensitive currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
"The upcoming meeting between Trump and Xi is pivotal going into the year-end and for the outlook for global growth, which has shown signs of slowing," said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG in London.
"If there's no breakthrough, that makes it more likely that more tariffs will be imposed and that increases downside risks to trade."
With the spotlight back on trade tension, the Australian dollar gave up much of its earlier gains to stand 0.1 percent up on the day at $0.7230. The New Zealand dollar was also barely higher on the day.
The euro was down 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.1313 . The yen was steady at 113.56 yen per dollar.
Attention turned to a speech on Wednesday by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and minutes from the central bank's Nov. 7-8 meeting to be released on Thursday, for further clues of how many more times the Fed is likely to hike interest rates.
With offers from four American universities, Mani Rezaei Rad gave up his well-paid job with a Siemens affiliate company in Tehran last year and proposed to his girlfriend so they could be together while he studied in the United States.Getting a U.S. student visa normally takes a few months, but 16 months later, he was still waiting. The uncertainty and lack of work took its toll on the relationship and the couple split."I was sliding into depression. I felt hollow and useless," said Rezaei Rad, who had won places to study for a post-graduate degree in electrical engineering. Eventually he gave up his American dream and got a place at a European university instead.Thousands of Iranians study in the United States each year, one of the few gates that has been kept open since the two countries cut diplomatic ties in 1980 after Iran's Islamic Revolution the year before.Iranian students are exempt from a travel ban initially introduced by President Donald Trump in 2017, which largely bars citizens of Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as a small number of Venezuelans.Data from the Institute of International Education (IIE), which tracks foreign students in the United States, shows that the number of Iranians studying in the country is the highest in decades, at 12,800. But there are signs it is on the wane.State Department data showed that 355 fewer F1 student visas were granted to Iranians from March-October than the same period last year, a 23 percent drop; it compares with a five percent drop for foreign students overall, a more normal fluctuation.A wider total incorporating visas for Iranian students and their dependents has fallen for the past three school years. Meanwhile, several European universities said the number of Iranians studying there had gone up.Reuters has found more than two dozen cases where Iranian U.S. student visa applications were subject to delays. Asked about such delays, a State Department official said security was paramount.Iranians, Every OneTrump withdrew this year from an international deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme and re-imposed sanctions, signalling the end of a wary detente between Washington and Tehran and a new phase of confrontation.Visa ban exemptions, such as the one covering Iranian students, were cited by the Trump administration in the Supreme Court this year in countering allegations the policy constituted a "Muslim ban" akin to what Trump had called for during the 2016 presidential campaign.Lawyers for the government argued in one brief to the Supreme Court that Trump's policy "does not impose blanket bans but allows entry of some classes of nationals from the covered countries." The Supreme Court, in a 5 to 4 split, allowed the ban to go forward in June.The State Department does not publish visa application numbers, making it hard to assess how much of the drop in the number of study visas granted to Iranians is due to rejections or delays and how much is because fewer of them are applying.American universities enjoy an elite reputation in Iran and welcome its students, many of whom take courses in engineering and go on to fill skills shortages in the U.S. and elsewhere.Back in Iran, they counterbalance powerful conservative religious forces and provide a bridge to the West for future rapprochement. In the lead-up to the 2015 international nuclear deal, six out of 25 members of President Hassan Rouhani's 2014 cabinet held U.S. degrees.Twelve Iranians with places at U.S. universities told Reuters their visa applications were “under administrative processing” for extended periods, a term that generally refers to extensive background checks.Separately, around 15 Iranians hoping to study at Oklahoma State University this fall had visa delays, a university official said.Regina Henry, the immigration coordinator at OSU’s international students office, said she wrote letters giving them permission to arrive two weeks late. But that window was not enough for any of the 15. Typically, Henry has to write a maximum of five such letters each semester."This is the first time I've ever had to write so many and they were all Iranians, every one of them," she said.Some department heads at the university were becoming more hesitant to grant coveted graduate assistant positions to Iranian applicants, she said, even if they were their first choice, given the visa trouble they face.A State Department official at the Bureau of Consular Affairs, when asked about the delays, said on condition of anonymity that national security was the top priority when adjudicating visa applications."We are constantly working to find mechanisms to improve our screening processes and to support legitimate travel and immigration to the United States while protecting U.S. citizens," the official said.Tipping Point?Historical data, which tracks the wider F category of visas granted to students and their dependents, shows that issuance of such visas to Iranians began falling in the year to end-Sept 2015 after rising several years in a row. After a one percent drop that year, it fell by 17 percent and 16 percent respectively the two following years.Washington has placed restrictions on Iranian students for years: a 2012 law signed by former U.S. President Barack Obama barred granting visas to Iranians to study fields that would prepare them for working in Iran’s energy sector, nuclear science, or nuclear engineering.Yet the school year after that saw a 17 percent jump in the number of Iranian students in the United States, IIE data show.European signatories of the nuclear deal are still committed to the accord and are trying to create a financial mechanism to protect trade with Tehran against U.S. penalties.Security concerns are less of a problem for Iranians in Europe. After he gave up on a U.S. visa, Rezaei Rad got one from Spain in just four weeks to study at a university in Barcelona.Dutch universities admitted 82 more Iranian students in 2017, data from educational non-profit group Nuffic showed, while Germany's Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich said it had 20 more Iranians enrolled this year.Uppsala University in Sweden said 135 more Iranians applied in 2018 compared with 2016, and Humboldt University of Berlin and Eberhard Karls University of Tübinge in Germany also said numbers had risen.Some people are still holding out for a U.S. place. Tehran resident Abbas was admitted to an American university and applied for a U.S. visa last year, but was still waiting when this year's enrolment came and went."I have lost two years of study so far," the 31-year-old said by telephone, withholding his full name for fear his comments might affect his application.