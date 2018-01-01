Trump talk pushes dollar to near two-week highs

The U.S. dollar rallied on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would push ahead with tariffs on Chinese goods, fuelling concern about a Sino-U.S. trade war and boosting demand for the greenback.

Sterling was weaker across the board after Trump said on Monday the agreement allowing the United Kingdom to leave the European Union may make trade between Washington and London more difficult.

Separately, Trump told the Wall Street Journal that he expected to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent currently.

The threat of an escalating trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies is a major source of concern for next year, amid expectations that the world economy could slow.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against six other major currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 97.28, its highest level in almost two weeks.

The greenback has advanced over the previous two sessions as investors sought the safety of the world's most liquid currency on fears that the global economic recovery was losing steam.

US Supreme Court weighs antitrust dispute over Apple App Store U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday will take up Apple Inc's effort to bury a lawsuit seeking damages from the company for allegedly monopolizing the market for iPhone software applications and forcing consumers to overpay.The justices will hear arguments in Apple's appeal of a lower court's decision to revive the proposed class-action lawsuit by a group of iPhone users. The lawsuit accused the Cupertino, California-based technology company of violating federal antitrust laws by requiring apps to be sold through the company's App Store and then taking a 30 percent commission from the purchases.The case hinges on how the justices will apply one of its past decisions to the claims against Apple. That 1977 ruling limited damages for anti-competitive conduct to those directly overcharged rather than indirect victims who paid an overcharge passed on by others.The iPhone users, including lead plaintiff Robert Pepper of Chicago, filed the suit in a California federal court in 2011, claiming Apple's monopoly leads to inflated prices compared to if apps were available from other sources.Though developers set the prices of their apps, Apple collects the payments from iPhone users, keeping a 30 percent commission on each purchase. One area of dispute in the case is whether app developers recoup the cost of that commission by passing it on to consumers. Developers earned more than $26 billion in 2017, a 30 percent increase over 2016, according to Apple.The company, backed by Republican President Donald Trump's administration as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told the justices in legal papers that siding with the iPhone users who filed the lawsuit would threaten the burgeoning field of e-commerce, which generates hundreds of billions of dollars annually in U.S. retail sales.The plaintiffs, as well as antitrust watchdog groups, said closing courthouse doors to those who buy end products would undermine antitrust enforcement and allow monopolistic behavior to expand unchecked. The plaintiffs were backed by 30 state attorneys general, including from Texas, California and New York.The plaintiffs said app developers would be unlikely to sue Apple, which controls the service where they make money, leaving no one to challenge anti-competitive conduct.The company sought to have the antitrust claims dismissed, arguing that the plaintiffs lacked the required legal standing to bring the lawsuit. A federal judge in Oakland, California threw out the suit, saying the consumers were not direct purchasers because the higher fees they paid were passed on to them by the developers.But the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the case last year, finding that Apple was a distributor that sold iPhone apps directly to consumers.

Trump urges Mexico to send migrants home, repeats call for wall funding U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Mexico should send migrants seeking asylum in the United States back to their home countries, a day after U.S. authorities shut the country's busiest southern border crossing and fired tear gas into the crowd.U.S. officials on Sunday reopened the crossing at the San Ysidro port of entry between San Diego and Tijuana, the most heavily trafficked land border in the Western Hemisphere after shutting it down for several hours.Trump has vowed the asylum seekers would not easily enter the country and on Monday threatened again to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border, which stretches 2,000 miles (3,200 km).The president repeated his call on Congress to fund his long-promised border wall as U.S. lawmakers return to Washington on Monday after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday break with federal government funding set to expire on Dec. 7. He has repeatedly threatened to shut down the federal government unless the wall is funded.The showdown on Sunday took place at part of the border where there is already a physical barrier."Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!" Trump tweeted.Video: Traffic halted at Mexico-US crossing as migrants run to borderHundreds of caravan members including women and children protested peacefully on Sunday with chants of "We aren't criminals! We are hard workers." As they neared the U.S. border, they were stopped by Mexican authorities, who told them to wait for permission.The migrants who are mostly Honduran are fleeing poverty and violence and have said they would wait in Tijuana until they could request asylum in the United States.For weeks before the Nov. 6 congressional elections, Trump raised alarm about the caravan of Central American migrants headed for the United States and ordered some 5,800 U.S. troops to the border to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection.Trump has just a few weeks left to push his fellow Republicans who control both chambers of Congress to make good on the wall before Democrats take control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January following their election gains.Democrats have urged more comprehensive immigration reform in addition to additional border security, but have fiercely opposed the wall.U.S. and Mexican negotiators on Sunday also discussed a plan to keep the migrants in Mexico while their asylum claims are heard. Asylum seekers typically announce their intention at U.S. ports of entry or after crossing the border illegally.

At the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss contentious trade matters that would have an impact on trade-sensitive currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

"The upcoming meeting between Trump and Xi is pivotal going into the year-end and for the outlook for global growth, which has shown signs of slowing," said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG in London.

"If there's no breakthrough, that makes it more likely that more tariffs will be imposed and that increases downside risks to trade."

With the spotlight back on trade tension, the Australian dollar gave up much of its earlier gains to stand 0.1 percent up on the day at $0.7230. The New Zealand dollar was also barely higher on the day.

The euro was down 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.1313 . The yen was steady at 113.56 yen per dollar.

Attention turned to a speech on Wednesday by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and minutes from the central bank's Nov. 7-8 meeting to be released on Thursday, for further clues of how many more times the Fed is likely to hike interest rates.