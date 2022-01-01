news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
Tunisia to get 100 million euros from EU for budget support
Agreement to be signed on Nov. 14
AA  Monday 09:26, 14 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Tunisia said Sunday it will get 100 million euros from the European Union to support the country’s budget.

The money will be used to alleviate impact of the coronavirus pandemic and support economic activity, the Ministry of Economy and Planning said in a statement cited by the state news agency TAP.

The agreement will be signed on November 14, TAP added.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economic conditions since last year, when Tunisian President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

Earlier this month, the North African country reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalized in December.

#Tunisia
#budget
#support
#EU
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Tunisia to get 100 million euros from EU for budget support

yeniSafak

EU FMs to take 'important decision' on Ukraine military training mission

yeniSafak

PKK terrorists in Syria ordered deadly bomb attack in Istanbul, admits perpetrator

yeniSafak

Ukraine is 'bankrupt state,' says Russian lawmaker

yeniSafak

Russia's largest copper mine in Siberia eyes 2023 for operations start

yeniSafak

Türkiye does not accept US condolence over Istanbul terrorist attack: IntMin