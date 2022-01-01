Tunisia to get 100 million euros from EU for budget support

File photo
Tunisia said Sunday it will get 100 million euros from the European Union to support the country’s budget.
The money will be used to alleviate impact of the coronavirus pandemic and support economic activity, the Ministry of Economy and Planning said in a statement cited by the state news agency TAP.
The agreement will be signed on November 14, TAP added.
Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economic conditions since last year, when Tunisian President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.
Earlier this month, the North African country reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalized in December.
