Turkey backs UN's Syria ceasefire proposal, says Russia, Iran should stop regime violations

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Friday that Syrian government airstrikes in eastern Ghouta were unacceptable, and called on Russia and Iran to put pressure on Damascus authorities.

“Russia and Iran must stop the regime. Since the beginning of the clashes until today, thousands of people in Eastern Ghouta have died. It’s enough. Russia must be sensitive about the ceasefire. Both countries [Russia and Iran] must take more responsibility,” Çavuşoğlu said, adding that an offensive by pro-government forces in the northern Syrian province of Idlib also violated a de-escalation agreement between Turkey, Iran and Russia.

“Russia and Iran are the guarantors for the [Syrian] regime. Turkey is the guarantor of the opposition. Our aim during the Astana process was to ensure the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire and form de-escalation zones. Violations conducted by the regime have increased lately. The air bombardments of Eastern Ghouta are unacceptable,” he added.

More bombs fall on Syria's eastern Ghouta ahead of UN vote A new wave of bombs struck Syria's eastern Ghouta unabated on Friday, witnesses said, ahead of a U.N. Security Council vote to demand a 30-day ceasefire across the country.For a sixth straight day, warplanes have pounded the densely populated agricultural pocket east of the capital, the last opposition bastion near Damascus.The recent escalation has killed at least 426 people and injured hundreds more, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says. The dead include at least 98 children.Medical charities say jets have hit more than a dozen hospitals, making it near impossible to treat the wounded.The Britain-based Observatory said Syrian regime warplanes and artillery hit Douma, Zamalka, and other towns across the enclave in the early hours on Friday.There was no immediate comment from the Syrian regime.A witness in Douma who asked not to be identified said by telephone that the early morning bombing was the most intense so far. Another resident, in the town of Hamouriyeh, said the assault had continued "like the other days"."Whenever the bombing stops for some moments, the civil defence vehicles go out to the targeted places. They work to remove the debris form the road," said Bilal Abu Salah.The bombing of eastern Ghouta since Sunday night has been among the fiercest of the war, now entering its eighth year.The Civil Defence in eastern Ghouta said its rescuers rushed to help the wounded after strikes on Hamouriyeh on Friday morning. The emergency service, which operates in opposition territory, says it has pulled hundreds of people from under the rubble in recent days.

Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor in the Astana, Kazakhstan peace process for Syria.

On a UN Security Council proposal calling for a one-month humanitarian cease-fire in the besieged Damascus suburb, Cavusoglu said this proposal would exclude terrorist groups such as "Daesh, the YPG, PKK, and other terrorist organizations."

“There are terrorist groups in Idlib. Armed terror organizations were allowed to leave. Now they are attacking the areas they were sent to. Let’s continue to fight against these terror groups together. The ceasefire proposal submitted to the UN today is a ceasefire between the regime and the opposition. However, the struggle against terrorist organizations will continue.

