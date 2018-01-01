Turkey says Kerch Strait must remain open after Russia-Ukraine standoff

Turkey said on Monday it was "concerned" by reports that Ukrainian ships had been fired on off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea and said that shipping in the area should not be obstructed.

"As a country sharing a Black Sea coast, we underline that passage through Kerch Strait should not be blocked," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We call for the respect of international law in order not to escalate tensions," it added, calling for avoiding steps that could endanger stability and peace in the region.

Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships in the Black Sea on Sunday after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, a move that risks igniting a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.

The incident took place near the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov.

The three Ukrainian naval vessels are being held at the Black Sea peninsula's port of Kerch.

Three Ukrainian naval vessels seized by Russia off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday are being held at the Black Sea peninsula's port of Kerch, a Reuters witness said on Monday. People in naval-style uniforms could be seen around the vessels, which bore no sign of damage, the witness said. Russia on Sunday seized two small Ukrainian armoured artillery vessels and a tug boat, which Moscow said had illegally entered Russia's territorial waters.

